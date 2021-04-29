Deja Vu: Once Again, Little Andrew Giuliani Mimics His Father

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 29 April 2021 14:59 Hits: 5

Our Justice Department should be independent of politics. Enough is enough. -- Andrew Giuliani Poor Andrew. He doesn't really know who he is, so he's still imitating his father -- and his fake outrage. He doesn't even do it well --although he does deliver a cheap shot against Hunter Biden. Rudy's son Andrew Giuliani brings Hunter Biden into the FBI raid:"The only piece of evidence that they did not take up there today was the only piece of incriminating evidence that is in there — and it does not belong to my father, it belongs to the current president's son." pic.twitter.com/sThnLZxazX — The Recount (@therecount) April 28, 2021 Now that he's no longer the official Trump sports liaison ($95,000 yearly), where he coordinated visits from sports teams to the White House, he's probably all at loose ends.

