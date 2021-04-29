Progressive Response To Biden's Speech Doesn't Sugarcoat It

Articles

Rep. Jamaal Bowman put Tim Scott's dumb speech to shame with a progressive response to Biden's address to Congress Wednesday night. And Bowman laid the blame for the failures in pandemic response and resulting economic crisis firmly at the feet of the former guy. His full remarks below were as specific and detailed as Joe Biden's earlier. It's clear there is an organized effort to continue to push the surprisingly progressive Biden administration to do even more for the working class. That's great news. Text of the speech as prepared for delivery, via Working Families Party: Good evening. I’m Jamaal Bowman, a member of Congress representing New York’s 16th District. It is my honor to speak on behalf of the Working Families Party this evening. The Working Families Party is the party of unions and working people across the country. And tonight, I’m delivering our response to President Biden’s address to Congress. We are emerging from the catastrophic failures of the Trump administration. Where hundreds of thousands died because of Donald Trump, and tens of millions lost their jobs. We now have a President and a White House capable of leading our nation out of the pandemic. Shots are going into arms. COVID infections, hospitalizations, and deaths are all down nationwide, and we are investing historic levels of stimulus to ensure people have more money in their pockets.

