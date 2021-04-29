Ted 'Cancun' Cruz Loses Twitter War With Trevor Noah

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 29 April 2021 17:51 Hits: 6

Comedy Central host Trevor Noah on Wednesday fired back at Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) after he attacked the comedian on Twitter. During his Tuesday Daily Show program, Noah highlighted the fact that a newly release U.S. Census reports suggests that New York will lose a House seat, while Texas will gain two seats. "This is really unfortunate for New York state because it means that one of its congressional districts disappears," Noah explained. Cruz responded by mocking Noah on Twitter. "Trevor Noah whines that people are fleeing high-tax blue states & moving in droves to low-tax states like Texas, where the jobs are," Cruz wrote. "Doesn't understand why people like freedom." Trevor Noah whines that people are fleeing high-tax blue states & moving in droves to low-tax states like Texas, where the jobs are. Doesn’t understand why people like freedom.Also predicts the Biden years will be the Great Depression. https://t.co/aNewrWtme1 — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) April 28, 2021 Noah fired back by reminding Cruz that he had recently fled Texas for Cancun during a massive winter storm that caused power outages in much of the state.

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/04/ted-cancun-cruz-trevor-noah