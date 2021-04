Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 28 April 2021 18:33 Hits: 0

A new story in the Miami Herald opens up a whole new line of inquiry in the crazy sham candidate story down in Florida’s ninth state Senate district

involving Jestine Iannotti who ran as a one-time no-party candidate last year -- but has been living in Stockholm with her boyfriend and their twin 16-month-old sons.

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/tpm-news/~3/dlAMbLkGN8Q/new-report-gives-a-swedish-twist-to-the-sham-candidate-scandal-in-florida