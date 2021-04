Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 28 April 2021 20:30 Hits: 0

The Senate on Wednesday confirmed Samantha Power to lead the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID).Senators voted 68-26 to confirm Power, who served in the Obama administration as the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations.President Biden...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/550774-senate-confirms-former-obama-official-samantha-power-to-lead-usaid