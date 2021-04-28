The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Judge Lets Arizona Audit Continue For Now But With Some Caveats

A judge is letting the questionable audit of Arizona's 2020 election continue while he hears a legal challenge brought by Democrats to its procedures. Judge Daniel Martin of Maricopa County's superior court denied on Wednesday the request by the state Democratic Party that he impose a temporary restraining order halting the audit. But the judge also ordered that the auditors file in court by noon local time Thursday —absent intervention from a higher court — their documents outlining plans and procedures for the audit.

