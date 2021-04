Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 29 April 2021 00:00 Hits: 1

NPR will carry live President Biden's first address to Congress. Listen on the NPR One app, NPR.org or your local station.

(Image credit: Evan Vucci/AP)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/04/28/991237343/how-to-listen-to-live-coverage-from-npr