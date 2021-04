Articles

The CDC has decided that people who are vaccinated do NOT need to wear a facemask when they are outside unless in a crowded situation, like a ballgame or a concert. However, be careful not to be mistaken for a maskhole if you choose to do so! Need this hat pic.twitter.com/mh0W3RoEhU — Wu-Tang Is For The Children (@WUTangKids) April 28, 2021 Open thread below...

