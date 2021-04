Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 28 April 2021 16:56

With President Biden set to address a joint session of Congress Wednesday night, the White House is spending today unveiling the second half of its infrastructure plan: a $1.8 trillion proposal to strengthen a broad array of social programs.

