Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 28 April 2021 11:11 Hits: 2

The president is set to address a joint session of Congress Wednesday night, a speech that takes stock of what he's done in his first 100 days in office, and a look ahead to what he hopes to do next.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/04/28/991503843/biden-will-unveil-plan-intended-to-make-u-s-economy-more-fair