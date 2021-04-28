World Polls Show US Image Improved By Getting Rid Of Traitor

Articles

The percentage of people with favorable views of the United States has increased in at least a dozen countries since former President Donald Trump left office, according to a new poll released Tuesday. "President Joe Biden inherited a tarnished American image abroad when he took office on Jan. 20 following four years of President Donald Trump's 'America First' foreign policies and the Jan. 6 Capitol riot that called into question the status of the world's oldest continuous democracy," noted Morning Consult, which conducted the survey tracking international sentiment. "Nearly 100 days later as the United States and the world meets a symbolic milestone of Biden's presidency, the Oval Office's current occupant is overseeing a sizable improvement to the American brand across many allied countries," the pollsters added. According to the latest surveys of adults in 14 other nations, favorable views of the U.S. have increased by an average of nine points in the wake of Trump's departure from the White House.

