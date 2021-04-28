The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

NY Post Exposed As Opposition Research Arm Of GOP

Laura Italiano, a New York Post columnist, handed in her resignation after admitting she was forced to write an untrue and negative article about Vice President Kamala Harris. An announcement: Today I handed in my resignation to my editors at the New York Post. — Laura Italiano (@Italiano_Laura) April 27, 2021 The Kamala Harris story -- an incorrect story I was ordered to write and which I failed to push back hard enough against -- was my breaking point. — Laura Italiano (@Italiano_Laura) April 27, 2021 The article has since been scrubbed from the New York Post's website, but it originally stated that the VP's 2019 children's book was being handed out as gifts to migrant children in a new housing facility in Long Beach, California.

