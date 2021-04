Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 28 April 2021 09:19 Hits: 6

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps-linked spy drama “Gando” is designed to discredit Mohammad Javad Zarif and other moderate politicians before the June election.

Read more https://foreignpolicy.com/2021/04/28/iran-irgc-zarif-tv-spy-thriller-undermine-moderate-rivals/