Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 27 April 2021 22:04 Hits: 1

The Senate is trying to shake off its legislative graveyard status, even as partisan headwinds, and a penchant for gridlock, loom over the chance of lawmakers reaching elusive, sweeping deals.  After being buffeted in recent years by growing...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/550580-senate-tries-to-shake-off-graveyard-status