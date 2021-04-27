Remember When Trump Said The Stock Market Would Crash If Biden Got Elected?

Articles

The growth of the stock market in Joe Biden's first 100 days in office is now the fastest in recorded history. At a debate last October, Trump said it would crash if Biden was elected. Source: CNBC So far in his young presidency, President Joe Biden has been one of the best friends the stock market has ever had. Better, in fact, than any president before him going back to at least the 1950s and the Dwight Eisenhower administration, as the 46th chief executive has witnessed an unprecedented growth on Wall Street in his first 100 days in office as measured from the time of his election. ... “Biden’s first 100 days have already delivered the strongest post-election equity returns in at least 75 years, due to record fiscal stimulus and despite heavy use of Executive Orders,” JPMorgan Chase strategist John Normand said in a note. The results are “not bad for some [former President Donald] Trump labeled as Sleepy Joe during the campaign.” Indeed, Biden’s results have been staggering so far. The S&P 500 has risen 24.1% since Election Day with numbers that easily trounce any of his predecessors.

