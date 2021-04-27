Florida Private School Bans Vaccinated Teachers

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 27 April 2021 12:21 Hits: 8

Guys, sometimes I read a story and think...this can't be real life. Are people really this dumb? And yet, time and time again, I am shown that, yes, people REALLY are this dumb. This story is no different. The New York Times is reporting that a swanky private school in Miami, Florida is banning VACCINATED teachers from being around students. Yes, you read that right. The Centner Academy opened in 2019 and serves pre-K through 8th grade, calling itself a “happiness school” which focuses on "children’s mindfulness and emotional intelligence." Oh, and the school makes it very clear on their website that they support “medical freedom from mandated vaccines.” I think it is time to change the website to say they are pro-COVID, because by banning vaccinated teachers, they are literally inviting a highly contagious and deadly virus into their school. I bet they are anti-maskers as well. Actually, I don't bet. I am sure. The Centners, founders of the school, are staunch Republicans who also love Donald Trump and donated a ton of money to his re-election campaign. They also invited Robert F. Kennedy, obnoxious antivaxxer, to speak to (i.e. brainwash) the STUDENTS.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/04/fl-private-school-bans-vaccinated-teachers