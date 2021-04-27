Tucker Exhorts Unhinged Followers To Call Child Services On Kids Wearing Masks

Articles

Tucker Swanson McNear Carlson thinks people wearing masks are "repulsive" and told his viewers last night that they should even call the cops when they see children wearing masks. And knowing the yearning, empty vessels that make up the bulk of his viewing audience, you know it will happen. 911 operators will be diverted from actual emergencies so the intellectually lazy prep school boy can revel in the extent of his power. Mind you, it's children wearing masks in Walmart that so disgusts him. Not the oppositional defiance bunch that so proudly sports semi-automatic weapons in Walmart. “Masks have always been incompatible with a free society. We used to know that. Masks strip people of their identity as individuals, transform people from citizens into drones. They isolate us and alienate us to shut us off from one another, they prevent intimacy and human contact. If I can’t see your face, I can’t know you.” How sad, that Tucker won't get to meet his apparently bottomless need for intimacy and human contact. (Like when he is said to have invited Fox contributor Cathy Areu back to his hotel room, and after she declined, so did her appearances. But I digress.)

