A Majority Of Americans Think Climate Change Should Be A Political Priority

Category: World Politics

In this installment of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, the crew looks at how the Johnson & Johnson vaccine pause affected the public’s opinion and willingness to be vaccinated. They also take stock of how Americans are thinking about climate change and government initiatives to stem carbon emissions after President Biden announced a goal of cutting U.S. emissions to half their 2005 levels by 2030.

Read more https://fivethirtyeight.com/videos/a-majority-of-americans-think-climate-change-should-be-a-political-priority/

