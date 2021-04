Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 26 April 2021

A Fox News anchor corrected a graphic and accompanying script the network aired last week which summed up the thrust of the

disinformation

the network and other right-wing media has been peddling for days: the false assertion that President Joe Biden’s climate plan will force a ban on red meat consumption.

