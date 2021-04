Articles

Monday, 26 April 2021

Former Rep. Doug Collins (R-Ga.) said Monday that he won't be running for any office this election cycle, ending speculation that he could mount another Senate bid after falling short in 2020.Collins likely would have been the most prominent...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/550257-former-rep-doug-collins-wont-run-for-senate-again-next-year