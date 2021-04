Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 26 April 2021 11:40 Hits: 10

Ursula von der Leyen, president of the European Commission, said on Sunday that American tourists who want to visit countries in the European Union, which has largely banned nonessential travel due to COVID-19, will be allowed to do so this summer if fully vaccinated.

