Millionaire Senator: The Poor Should Pay For Infrastructure

Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA) is very upset that "able-bodied" people under the age of 55 are on Medicaid and food stamps, but his solution is simply to make things worse. During an interview posted on Twitter by The Hill this Saturday, Kennedy had lots of advice for President Joe Biden on how to pay for infrastructure, and surprise, surprise... he wants to take it out of the hides of the working class and those living in poverty rather than raise taxes on corporations and the rich. KENNEDY: This is the first thing I would do if I were king for a day. If I'd been President Biden... he should have turned to the United States Congress and said look, we're probably not going to be able to find enough money, but I think a good place to start would be scrubbing the discretionary budget. If I were President Biden, I would have said to Congress, look, we're spending $144 billion a year on improper payments. We're sending checks to the wrong people. In many cases, we're sending checks to dead people. Let's see how much we can reduce that. Even if we can reduce it by 10 or 20 percent, that's 15 to, what, $30 billion. Number two, I would have said, Congress, there's a CBO study that compares every job in the federal government to every job in the private sector and it shows that we pay 17 percent more for the same job in government than we do in the private sector. Maybe we can trim that figure. That costs us $40 billion.

