Traitor Trump Demands National Guard During AZ's Third Recount

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 25 April 2021 16:18 Hits: 14

In typical lying fashion, TraitorTrump demanded Gov. Ducey (R) of Arizona send in the State police or National Guard to protect against a non-existent threat posed by yet another audit of the 2020 election. Tilting at windmills, people. Thankfully, Trump can't tweet any longer, but he sends out statements from his money-grubbing PAC. He sent this one yesterday: The Republican Party is demanding that Governor Ducey of Arizona immediately provide large-scale security for the brave American Patriots doing the Forensic Audit of the 2020 Presidential Election. Governor Ducey will be held fully responsible for the safety of those involved. State police or National Guard must be immediately sent out for protection. The Democrats do not want to have this information revealed, and they will do anything to stop it. Governor Ducey must finally act! Who is posing a threat to the audit? BLM? Antifa? Cardi B? Nobody knows, but since the narcissistic imbecile said it, the MAGA cultists will follow his lead. Arizona already has had two recounts. So, how absurd is this latest audit?

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/04/Trump-National-Guard-Arizona