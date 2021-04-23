Vaccine Advisory Panel Resumes Deliberation Over J&#038;J COVID Vaccine Pause

Articles

Friday, 23 April 2021

A federal vaccine advisory committee continued its deliberations on Friday over whether or not it should lift its recommendation for a pause on administering doses of Johnson & Johnson’s single-shot coronavirus vaccine. The pause was issued after reports earlier this month that six women developed a life-threatening blood-clotting condition after getting the vaccine in recent weeks.

