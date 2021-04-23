Americans From Both Parties Want Weed To Be Legal. Why Doesn’t The Federal Government Agree?

Articles

Tuesday marked the international holiday for marijuana — and consumers of the plant had lots to celebrate this year.

New York, Virginia and New Mexico all passed legislation in 2021 legalizing marijuana, bringing the total number of states where recreational consumption is legal up to 17, along with Washington, D.C. At the federal level, the House of Representatives passed a bill this week which allows banks to conduct business with cannabis-related companies in states where marijuana has been legalized, with the support of about half of the chamber’s Republicans and almost all of its Democrats; the bill now awaits its fate in the Senate. Before it was passed, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer told Politico he wants to tackle the House bill but wants to “figure out the right way to do that.” He has been working on comprehensive legislation to end the federal ban on the drug independent of President Biden, who has indicated that he may not be on board.

But even if Biden may not be ready to pivot on marijuana legalization just yet (decriminalization, not legalization for recreational use, was part of his campaign platform), the polling on the issue has been loud and clear: People want weed to be legal.

Gallup has asked Americans about whether they support legalizing marijuana since 1969, when only 12 percent of Americans supported the idea. As of their most recent poll last November, that number has ticked up to 68 percent, the highest level of support on record. And perhaps unsurprisingly, the number of states where recreational marijuana is now legal has also steadily increased since the Obama administration announced in 2013 that it wouldn’t block state laws that legalized the drug, provided that marijuana was strongly regulated.

And if recent polling in states where marijuana is not yet legal for recreational use is any indication, it is possible that even more states will change course. Although, as the chart above shows, legislators have often been slow to legalize marijuana for recreational use: Thirteen of the 18 states where marijuana is legal have done it via voter-driven ballot initiatives rather than legislation. That said, legalization is broadly popular even in more Republican-leaning states like Florida, Louisiana, North Carolina and Texas.

Where marijuana legalization could happen next Polls of support for legalizing marijuana in states where recreational use is not yet legal State Poll Dates (2021) SUPPORT OPPOSE NET Conn. Sacred Heart University March 23-31 66% 27% +39 Pa. Muhlenberg College March 15-29 58 26 +32 La. JMC Analytics March 22-23 67 24 +43 Iowa Morningside University March 8-22 51 43 +8 Fla. PPP / Florida for Care March 12-13 59 31 +28 Pa. Franklin & Marshall March 1-7 59 33 +26 Md. Goucher College Feb. 23-28 67 28 +39 Texas University of Texas/Texas Tribune Feb. 12-28 60 41 +19 N.C. Elon University Jan. 29-31 54 34 +20 Includes both polls that ask specifically about recreational use as well as polls that ask about legalizing marijuana for any purpose. Does not include polls that only asked about legalizing marijuana for medical use. Source: Polls

Marijuana legalization may appeal to voters in both very blue and red states, in part, because it’s an issue with bipartisan support. According to a recent poll from the Pew Research Center, 72 percent of Democrats and 47 percent of Republicans supported marijuana legalization for medical and recreational use. Further, Pew found that exceedingly few adults of any age were “completely opposed to the legalization of marijuana,” though it did find that older Americans were less likely than younger Americans to be in favor of legalization. Only 27 percent of Republicans 65 and older supported legalization, the lowest level of support among any group Pew surveyed.

But just because legalization is broadly popular doesn’t mean we should expect federal legislation on the issue soon. For starters, not all Senate Democrats back Schumer’s plan, and Senate Republicans have yet to show any support for legalization. Additionally, while legalizing marijuana is popular, it isn’t a top priority for many voters. That may be, in part, due to the success of legalization efforts at the state level. More than one in three Americans live in states where marijuana is already legal for recreational use, and a sizable majority live in states where marijuana is legal for medical use. For those who already have access to the drug, it may not matter whether it’s their state government or the federal government making that allowance. Finally, as my colleague Perry Bacon Jr. pointed out earlier this year, electoral politics are increasingly disconnected from policy, meaning that despite the popularity of marijuana legalization, there may simply not be a ton of electoral benefit for Biden for taking up the issue.

Still, if the polling is any indication, legalizing marijuana is hugely popular, and Biden may yet change his mind, depending on how the politics of the bill play out. And if he does, he may even get some brownie points from Republican voters who support legalization. But if things start to get politically messy, Biden may not have a lot to lose by passing on championing this particular issue.

According to FiveThirtyEight's presidential approval tracker, 53.3 percent of Americans approve of the job Biden is doing as president, while 40.2 percent disapprove (a net approval rating of +13 points).

