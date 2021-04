Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 23 April 2021 16:33 Hits: 3

The Senate Judiciary Committee will hold its first hearing on judicial nominations from President Biden next week. The panel will meet Wednesday to hold a nomination hearing on five Biden court picks: Three nominees for lower-level...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/549962-senate-panel-to-hold-first-hearing-on-biden-court-picks-next-week