Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 23 April 2021 12:11 Hits: 3

President Biden on Saturday recognized the World War I-era mass killing and deportation of Armenians as genocide — a move that could make Turkey angry.

(Image credit: Photo 12/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/04/23/989915018/what-it-means-for-the-u-s-to-call-the-atrocities-against-armenians-genocide