Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 23 April 2021 17:51 Hits: 18

"Californians want better and need better from their politicians," the 71-year-old Republican said. The state's Democratic governor, Gavin Newsom, is likely to face a recall election this year.

(Image credit: Chelsea Guglielmino/Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/04/23/990230017/caitlyn-jenner-announces-run-for-california-governor