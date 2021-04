Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 23 April 2021 17:36 Hits: 3

About 97,000 troops who are stationed in the U.S. but were deployed abroad during the census could help shift congressional seats and Electoral College votes to states with military bases or ports.

(Image credit: Chris Seward/AP)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/04/23/989876718/why-deployed-troop-counts-are-a-wildcard-in-2020-census-results