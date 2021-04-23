The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Madison Cawthorn Asked About Visiting Hitler's House

While still a candidate for the House of Representatives, Madison Cawthorn shared a photo instagram with his brother at the Eagle's Nest, Hitler's Bavarian mountain retreat. Yesterday, a Washington-based student asked him about it. Source: Newsweek In a separate clip shared on Twitter by Mitchell, who was described by Mediaite as a political science student living in Washington, Republican representative Madison Cawthorn was asked about his visit to Hitler's Bavarian mountain retreat. Cawthorn's Instagram account features a post which is location stamped at the Eagle's Nest from 2017. The mountaintop building, designed as a 50th birthday present for the Nazi leader, is open to the public as a historic site. Like the video of Cruz, Mitchell's clip starts with the Congressman apparently posing for a selfie. Mitchell asks: "How was visiting Hitler's house?" Hawthorn responds: "No, didn't go there." Asked what his Instagram post referred to, Hawthorn replied: "That, I believe, was the retreat." We have receipts @CawthornforNC. “Bucket list,” really? pic.twitter.com/Yb2GjYvKen

