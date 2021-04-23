The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Happy 'Inject Bleach' Day!

Category: World Politics Hits: 3

One year ago today, the so-called President of the United States decided to suggest that injecting light and bleach into the body might just treat Covid-19. And comedian Sarah Cooper became a legend. Happy Friday to everyone who was totally lifted by Sarah Cooper's spot on comedy last year, at a time when we needed it the most.Thank you, @sarahcpr.???????? — BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) April 23, 2021 Happy first anniversary to the single greatest presidential press briefing in American history. https://t.co/CRlIRoIL3N — Kevin M. Kruse (@KevinMKruse) April 23, 2021

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/04/happy-inject-bleach-day

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version