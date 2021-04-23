Happy 'Inject Bleach' Day!

Articles

One year ago today, the so-called President of the United States decided to suggest that injecting light and bleach into the body might just treat Covid-19. And comedian Sarah Cooper became a legend. Happy Friday to everyone who was totally lifted by Sarah Cooper's spot on comedy last year, at a time when we needed it the most.Thank you, @sarahcpr.???????? — BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) April 23, 2021 Happy first anniversary to the single greatest presidential press briefing in American history. https://t.co/CRlIRoIL3N — Kevin M. Kruse (@KevinMKruse) April 23, 2021

