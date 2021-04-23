Maddow: Republicans Will Be Sore Losers About 2020 Forever

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 23 April 2021 15:23 Hits: 3

When even Rachel Maddow loses hope... On Thursday's show, Maddow covered the fact that Arizona Republicans are holding an audit of the 2020 election ballots from Maricopa County, where most of the state's voter's live. Why? Well, what else do they have to LIVE FOR? RACHEL MADDOW: You know, Joe Biden is President of the United States. Whatever they do in Arizona is not going to make him "not" President of the United States. But what they are doing in Arizona, what has Trump World, like, electrified right now will have "Trump reinstated as president and Biden as a usurper" or whatever. what they started today at the Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Phoenix is going to be used by Trump World to be claimed forever that Trump secretly won Arizona and he secretly won the election and Biden is illegitimate as president. ...We are never going to get away from this mess. I mean, eventually we'll all get old enough that it will age out, but we are just never going to get this particular dollop of stink off our proverbial shoe. Rachel maddow show tonight continues to blow my mind. Republican Nazi party is like those weeds that just won't die. — peacekeeper (@Peacekeeper876) April 23, 2021

