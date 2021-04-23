Friday News Dump: RonJohn Asks Why We Encourage People To Get Vaccines, And Other News

Articles

Wow. Ron Johnson sees “no reason to be pushing vaccines on people,” arguing their distribution should be “limited” to the most vulnerable... and asking, “if you have a vaccine, quite honestly, what do you care if your neighbor has one or not?”https://t.co/ZoClgApM6d — Sam Stein (@samstein) April 23, 2021 Ron Johnson has not heard of 2 things. 1. The more people are vaccinated, the fewer people disease can transmit to (herd immunity)2. The more disease transmits the more likely variants that escape vaccine efficacy and endanger everyone (Variants) https://t.co/JXyK3ueCPw — Spam Again (@Isitvalid) April 23, 2021

