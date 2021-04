Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 22 April 2021 20:52 Hits: 0

Republican Sen. Roger Marshall (Kan.) introduced a bill on Thursday to make Washington, D.C., part of the state of Maryland in response to the House passing a bill to make D.C. the 51st state in the U.S.The issue of D.C. statehood is split...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/549833-gop-senator-introduces-bill-to-make-dc-part-of-maryland