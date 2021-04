Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 22 April 2021 22:00 Hits: 0

The Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee (DSCC) is tapping Sen. Jon Ossoff (D-Ga.) to chair its Blue Green Council, which will work to build support in the energy and clean tech sector for Senate candidates.The decision to tap Ossoff comes as...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/549850-senate-democrats-campaign-arm-taps-ossoff-to-chair-environmental-council