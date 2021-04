Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 22 April 2021 20:24 Hits: 3

Union groups are trying to keep moderate Democrats in line on Biden's jobs and infrastructure proposals. Senator Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) raised concerns about proposed tax increases on corporations.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/04/22/989234487/union-groups-mobilize-to-keep-moderate-democrats-in-line-for-bidens-proposals