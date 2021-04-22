Sen. Kennedy Regrets Idiotic Voting Rights Question Now

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 22 April 2021 11:36 Hits: 3

For a highly educated fella, Sen. John Kennedy makes some supremely stupid moves. One is asking a question to which he's not prepared to hear the answer, and another is asking it of Stacey Abrams. He did both during a Senate hearing, and the boomerang effect was beautiful. Sen. Kennedy was begging for mercy within two minutes. First he wants confirmation from Abrams that she thinks the recently passed Georgia voting laws are racist. She confirms. "I think there are provisions of it that are racist, yes," she responds. Here's where he voluntarily steps off the cliff into the pits of White Man Hell. "Tell me specifically, I mean, just give me a list of the provisions that you object to." Oh, dear. "I object to the provisions that remove access to the right to vote, that shorten the federal run-off period from nine weeks to four weeks, that restrict the time that a voter can request and return an absentee ballot application," at which point Kennedy interrupted her to tell her to slow down, then request she start over, citing a bogus audio problem. (We hear her just fine. He was simply not prepared to have to absorb actual information.) Abrams, always happy to help, repeated the first two points, then added, "It requires that the voter have a photo identification or some other form of identification that they're willing to surrender in order to participate in absentee ballot process..." Kennedy interrupted again, asking "That's where they're going to, not comparing signatures, but the voter ID?"

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/04/stacey-abrams-sen-kennedy