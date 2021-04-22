'Ward, I'm Worried About The Beaver'

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 22 April 2021

Despite Tucker Carlson's well-honed "golly gee, I'm just asking questions" Theodore Cleaver persona, there's a little bit of cray-cray seeping out around the edges lately. The maniacal laugh is new -- and Tucker's stress seems to date back to Matt Gaetz's last appearance on his show. You know, the one where he talked about double-dating with Tucker? Is Tucker now a witness in the Gaetz investigation? Look, federal investigations are expensive, and becoming a witness, however peripheral, is costly. So maybe Tucker's worried about money? Unlikely. The self-appointed protector of the working-class has a net worth of $30 million, and he makes $6 million a year at Fox. If nothing else, I'm sure his wealthy parents could float him a loan. Is he medicated in some way? He does seems to have a Trump Jr. edge lately, but without the red eyes. Who knows? Jimmy Kimmel on Tucker Carlson's laugh: “That’s the same noise women make when he takes off his pants. What human makes a sound like that?!” https://t.co/qXlfJjVvRo — The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) April 22, 2021

