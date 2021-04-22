Better Know A Wingnut, Virginia Edition

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 22 April 2021

After justice was served and Derek Chauvin was rightly found guilty of murdering George Floyd, Amanda Chase said "the verdict today makes me sick." Will any Virginia Republican condemn this despicable racism? pic.twitter.com/4U2OCGgktt — Virginia Democrats (@vademocrats) April 21, 2021 Amanda Chase is special. She calls herself "Trump in heels," and this week she took to the campaign trail in the Virginia Governor's race to declare that the verdict "made her sick. Via WaPo, Chase analyzed the verdict for her apparently tiny "crowd." “Friends, today’s verdict makes me sick, I am so concerned about our law enforcement right now quitting. And you should be, too.” said the Republican. The twelve unanimous jurors in the case, according to Chase, "didn't acquit because they feared a violent backlash." Hey Amanda, maybe the violent backlash was George Floyd getting murdered by a police officer.

