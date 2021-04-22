How Ted Lieu Broke Tucker Carlson

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 22 April 2021 16:49 Hits: 5

Fox News host Tucker Carlson has been under intense criticism after he promoted "white replacement" theory, a neo-Nazi conspiracy theory that immigrants are coming to America to replace "red-blooded Americans." Rep. Ted Lieu (D-CA) responded on Twitter to Rep. Scott Perry and it cracked Tucker Carlson. Last night Carlson claimed the Democratic Party wants immigrants to "transform the country, to change who votes so they can control who wins." A white supremacist could not make a better case for "white replacement" than Carlson did. It would take the entire populations of Mexico, (127.6 million) Guatemala (16.6 million) and then some, to achieve the goal of "replacing" the white electorate. Tucker's argument is ludicrous, but it does stroke racist fears and drive up Tucker's approval ratings among white nationalists. As Huff Post outlines, "VDare, a well-known white nationalist website, gushed over Carlson’s monologue like a proud parent. “This segment is one of the best things Fox News has ever aired and was filled with ideas and talking points VDARE.com pioneered many years ago,” the website’s account tweeted. “You should watch the whole thing.” Tucker is energizing the most dangerous people in this country towards violence. Look at the rise of Asian American hate crime alone.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/04/rep-ted-lieu-broke-tucker-carlson