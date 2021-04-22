Ted Cruz Whines: 'You Didn't See Us Try To Pack The Court'

Articles

As Democrats look at possibly expanding the Supreme Court from nine to thirteen justices, Ted Cruz joined his fellow ghouls, making the outlandish and absurd claim that Republicans did not pack the court in recent years when they had control. Nevermind that they basically stole a seat by never even bothering to give Merrick Garland a hearing, and then stuck Amy Coney Barrett on the Supreme Court about five minutes before Trump's election defeat. So, Ted Cruz is just taking out his ass again, and anyone paying attention at all will know that. Cruz was flanked by Lindsey Graham and Marsha Blackburn, basically just to spew nonsense nonstop for nearly thirty minutes. They know that in a 50-50 senate the chances of Supreme Court expansion are almost zero, but that won't stop them from lying through their teeth about what they've done in the past and will do in the future, if given half a chance. And they won't think twice about making up the rules as they go along. Because that's just how Republicans roll these days. The end justify the means, always. Source: Raw Story Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) joined with Sens. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) and Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) on Thursday to sound the alarm about something that likely wont' happen: increasing the size of the Supreme Court.

