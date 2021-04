Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 21 April 2021

Andy Slavitt, White House senior adviser on COVID-19 response, on Wednesday said that he expects that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's guidelines for those who are fully vaccinated will "absolutely loosen" in the coming weeks.

