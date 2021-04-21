The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Democrats Push to Counter State-Level Voting Restrictions

A new law in the southern U.S. state of Georgia that restricts mail-in voting and strengthens voter identification requirements has sparked a nationwide debate over voting rights for minorities. Democratic Party lawmakers are weighing their options even though voting rights legislation has little chance of passage in the U.S. Senate. VOA’s Congressional correspondent Katherine Gypson has more.

Read more https://www.voanews.com/episode/democrats-push-counter-state-level-voting-restrictions-4664696

