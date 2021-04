Maria Bartiromo Fumes With Newt Gingrich Over Biden's 'Systemic Racism' Remarks

Articles

Fox Business host Maria Bartiromo and Fox News contributor Newt Gingrich on Wednesday blasted President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris after they condemned "systemic racism" in the United States following a guilty verdict in the Derek Chauvin murder trial. "Instead of coming out and having a neutral, fair tone while we all needed to be lifted up, you have President Biden and Vice President Harris yesterday trashing America, telling us we are systemic racists," Bartiromo complained. Gingrich argued that Biden and Harris were spreading Chinese communist propaganda by discussing systemic racism. "If I were the Chinese communist propagandists, I would just go on vacation," Gingrich opined. "The president and vice president of the United States condemning America. This really does verge on a pathology that they hate their own country so much that they give the world a totally false impression." "It's a sad day, it really is," Bartiromo opined. "All they said was how systemically racist we are." "If we were, in fact, systemically racist, how did the system convict a white policeman?" Gingrich argued. "It's a repudiation of their entire worldview to look at that and realize the system worked."

