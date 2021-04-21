Britt Hume Does Not Understand How People Can Say We're A Racist Nation

Articles

Wednesday, 21 April 2021

Poor Alexander Britton "Brit" Hume. He was born a white man who went to a high-end prep school and is 77 years old. He used to be a journalist but then went to work for Fox News, and now he is very upset about how the world is changing. Listen to his conversation with Ben Domenech aka Mr. Meghan McCain. Ben says we are asking people who just want to be good neighbors to be courageous and "answer for everything their ethnicity involves." After all, they're not celebrities! How are normal people supposed to handle all these demands for justice? Brit Hume explains that the nation used to be really racist, but since the civil rights movement, everything's fixed! What's the big deal? You protester kids, get off my lawn! "We're seeing the erosion of our institutions, the erosion of our traditions, we're seeing, as Joe Biden again tonight, our entire justice system called into question by the suggestion that justice for people like George Floyd and other victims is rare. It is not rare. It is common! Injustice is what's uncommon," he insists. "So we need as a nation, and as a people, to respond to this. I can't believe, Ben, as a matter of politics, there won't be a huge backlash against this cry that we're a racist nation and a racist people. Hearing that over and over again, all the time from all quarters, or from too many quarters, that there won't be a backlash against that in elections to come. "We'll see. But I suspect it's coming."

