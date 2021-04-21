For First Time, White House Officially Backs DC Statehood

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 21 April 2021 15:10 Hits: 3

The White House on Tuesday formally offered its endorsement of legislation that would establish statehood for Washington, D.C., giving full representation to the district's 700,000 full-time residents. The Biden-Harris White House supports DC Statehood! #DCStatehoodNow pic.twitter.com/GmpyiRhfDE — Kolbey Gardner (He, Him) (@KolbeyGardner) April 20, 2021 The House is scheduled to vote this week on the Washington D.C. Admission Act, or H.R. 51, following its passage in the House Oversight and Reform Committee last week. In its official statement on administration policy, the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) wrote that statehood for the district "will make our Union stronger and more just." "Washington, D.C. has a robust economy, a rich culture, and a diverse population of Americans from all walks of life who are entitled to full and equal participation in our democracy," the office added.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/04/first-time-white-house-officially-backs-dc