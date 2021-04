Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 20 April 2021 22:24 Hits: 1

Sen. Tim Scott (S.C.), the only Black Republican senator, said Tuesday he believed the jury in former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin's murder trial reached the "right" decision after finding him guilty on all charges.“George Floyd died...

