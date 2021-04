Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 20 April 2021 20:39 Hits: 3

Republicans criticized the California Democrat's remarks urging protesters to "get more confrontational" if former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin is acquitted in his trial.

(Image credit: Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/sections/trial-over-killing-of-george-floyd/2021/04/20/989150925/democrats-block-mccarthy-resolution-to-censure-maxine-waters-over-protest-commen