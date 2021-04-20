Psaki Plays Whack-A-Mole With Beltway Press Trolls

Articles

Tuesday, 20 April 2021

The White House press corps is so starved for conflict from the White House that they are willing to create controversy to have some. They are all becoming wingnuts now. The AP’s Jon Lemire began the questions by trying to pressure Jen Psaki and cause her to lose her composure after President Biden made very innocuous statements about the Chauvin trial, going out of his way to make sure the jury was sequestered before he did so. "What precisely did the president mean. What is ‘overwhelming?’ And does this mean the president thinks the police officer should be convicted on all counts?" Lemire asked. Psaki coolly dropped Psaki bombs in the most comforting way possible by explaining without rewriting what the president said. Suddenly, the press are outraged if the new president makes a normal comment on a topic that has no influence on the outcome after talking with the Floyd family. Then the AP reporter went there. “Is there concern now that the president’s comments could be grounds for an appeal, or even possibly a mistrial?” he trolled. How f**king stupid is Lemire, who should know better. The jury was sequestered and this case of police abuse has been everywhere. Psaki, still cool and calm, replied, “He certainly is not looking to influence, but he has been touched by the impact on the — hence he called the family yesterday and had that conversation.” Enter NBC's Kristen Welker who joined the troll parade, following up with basically the same lame questions.

