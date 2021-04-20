Rep. Val Demings Yells At Jim Jordan: ‘Did I Strike A Nerve?’

Articles

The shouting began during a House Judiciary Committee hearing into hate crimes against Asian Americans. “As Jordan called for an amendment to the bill, he went on a tangent attacking Democrats for their rhetoric about the police,” Mediaite reported. Demings, a Democrat as well as a former police officer and police chief of the Orlando, Florida, police department, flew into a justified rage. She began quietly. “You know, it’s interesting to see my colleagues on the other side of the aisle support the police when it is politically convenient to do so,” she said. But when Jordan tried to interrupt, she shouted, “I have the floor, Mr. Jordan. Did I strike a nerve?” She furiously decried the use of police officers “as pawns," meaning that Jordan didn't give a thought to the welfare of Capitol police during the January 6th protest that erupted into a MAGA sedition riot. “Mr. Jordan, you don’t know what the heck you’re talking about,” Demings continued, before mayhem broke out and Chairman Jerry Nadler intervened.

